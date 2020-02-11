6th Annual Pete Goede Memorial ALS Benefit Concert raises almost $37,000

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – KCAU 9 would like to take a moment to thank everyone who made the 6th Annual Pete Goede Memorial ALS Benefit Concert a success Sunday night.

Hundreds gathering at the Anthem inside Hard Rocks Hotel and Casino to support ALS research and Siouxland families suffering from the disease.

Organizers said this year’s turnout was one of the best they’ve seen in years.

This year’s concert raised an all-time high of nearly $37,000.

Out of the money raised, $7,500 came from the auction of a purebred English Retriever.

So once again, thank you to everyone who came out and participated.