6th Annual Pete Goede Memorial ALS Benefit Concert raises almost $37,000

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – KCAU 9 would like to take a moment to thank everyone who made the 6th Annual Pete Goede Memorial ALS Benefit Concert a success Sunday night.

Hundreds gathering at the Anthem inside Hard Rocks Hotel and Casino to support ALS research and Siouxland families suffering from the disease.

Organizers said this year’s turnout was one of the best they’ve seen in years.

This year’s concert raised an all-time high of nearly $37,000.

Out of the money raised, $7,500 came from the auction of a purebred English Retriever.

So once again, thank you to everyone who came out and participated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories