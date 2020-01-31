6th Annual Pete Goede ALS Benefit to take over Hard Rock’s Anthem Feb. 9

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The 6th Annual Pete Goede ALS Benefit is right around the corner and KCAU 9 is once again a proud sponsor. This year’s event will be Sunday, February 9 at Hard Rock’s Anthem music venue.

Siouxlanders can enjoy a memorial concert with performances from Locked and Loaded, Rock Bottom, Missouri Blend, and The Establishment. The benefit will also include a silent auction.

The benefit was named in honor of Pete Goede. He was born in Sioux City and was a member of the band The Establishment. In 2015, he passed away after a battle with ALS. He was 58 years old.

A benefit concert was started in his name, and the event has been going strong ever since. Last year’s event raised more than $20,000. A fourth of those funds came from the auction of a 7-week-old silver retriever. The puppy sold for $5,000. A purebred puppy will once again be up for auction at this year’s event.

All the money that is raised will benefit local families with ALS.

Doors open at 1:30 p.m. The event is free, but organizers suggest a $10 donation per person.