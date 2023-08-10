SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The 6th annual Paws for a Cause is taking place again in Siouxland.

The event, organized by Revival Animal Health, is an annual 5K run or 1-mile walk — with or without a dog — meant to help a different pet-focused nonprofit. This year, that non-profit is Wet-Nose Rescue out of Le Mars, with the organization receiving 100% of the proceeds.

The fun run/walk will take place on Aug. 26 starting at 8:30 a.m. at Wet Nose Rescue at 1331 Hawkeye Avenue SW. Anyone interested in participating can register by clicking here. The first 75 registrants receive Paws for a Cause t-shirts and amazing swag bags.

If you can’t make it, donations can also be made at the registration website or you can participate virtually. The option was popular last year so they are offering it again. It can be done any time between August 16 and 26 and can post to the Paws for a Cause Facebook group to post pictures.

Shelly Hexom with Revival Animal Health was in the KCAU 9 studio to talk about the event.