6th Annual Frank Brinkerhoff cycle ride rolls around Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With many cycling events here in the state of Iowa still on hold, local clubs are picking up the slack this summer.

The Siouxland Cyclist Club held their 6th Annual Frank Brinkerhoff Tri-State Century Challenge in honor of Frank Brinkerhoff, the club’s former president who passed away during 2014’s RAGBRAI.

Participants started out at 6:15 a.m. this morning at the CRAVE restaurant parking lot and rode 100 miles from Sioux City to Newcastle, Nebraska, and over to Vermillion, South Dakota, and back. For the uninitiated, the challenge can be intimidating.

“Takes a long time to reach that point. I’m still working on it personally, but yeah, I’ve come a long ways…. but everybody is very um…. nice and considerate and we never leave anybody behind,” said first-time event rider, Linda Groth.

Click above to view the sights and sounds of Sunday’s ride.