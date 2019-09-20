6th annual BaconFest to take over Battery Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The 6th annual BaconFest is happening in Sioux City Saturday.

Hosted at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino’s Battery Park from 11 a.m to 3 p.m., people can visit for a day full of bacon-centered events.

The family-friendly event will feature music, a pig petting zoo, tailgating games, face-painting, a bacon-eating contest and more.

Tickets are $5 in advance or you can buy them at the gate for $7.

Proceeds from the event will go towards Habitat for Humanity as they work to provide safe, decent and affordable houses to families in Siouxland.

Fred Hexom, the new executive director at Siouxland Habitat for Humanity, was in the studio to talk more about the event.