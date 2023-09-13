SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For the last 5 years, the alleys between 4th and 5th streets in downtown Sioux City have become a destination for artists from around the country.

This year, 43 new murals will be added to the space at the festival along with local and national touring musical acts.

“Like you said we’ve taken an area, part of the city that was really, most people would have never thought about walking through the alleys and yet like now I was saying earlier, now we’ve got groups that come out here and have their photos taken,” said Event Coordinator Brent Stockton, “Its become a very popular spot for local photographers and stuff like that.”

The event will be on Saturday, September 23rd, and is $5 to get in for adults, and free for kids 12 and under.