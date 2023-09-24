SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Saturday’s rain had no chance of stopping the 6th annual Alley Art Festival from taking place.

Each year, artists flood Sioux City’s downtown alleys between Pierce and Nebraska streets to offer art up for all to see. The event is organized by Vangarde Arts.

Kitty Hart with the Alley Art’s planning committee told KCAU 9 that it is always wonderful to see new and old artists returning to help beautify the alleys.

The alleyways are kind of known to be for the homeless population, but we want it to be for everybody and we want itto be nice and clan and safe and bright and happy for anyone who happens to be coming by,” Hart said.

While enjoying the art, attendees had a variety of vendors to choose from and live music to enjoy.