68-year-old man killed after motorcycle crash in Monona County

MONONA COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A 68-year-old man was killed after hitting the side of a semi with his motorcycle on Wednesday.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Stephen Hendricks, 68, of Columbus, Nebraska was killed after hitting the side of a semi when trying to pass a vehicle in front him.

Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, the crash happened on Highway 183 north of the Harrison County line. Hendricks was driving behind another vehicle and a semi was driving behind Hendricks. The semi began passing Hendricks, but Hendricks didn’t know the semi was passing when he tried to pass the vehicle in front him.

Hendricks hit the passenger side of the semi. The ISP said the semi also lost control from the collision.