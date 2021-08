MONONA COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man died Friday afternoon after officials said he was ejected off of a motorcycle.

According to a press release from the Iowa State Patrol, Steven Egan, 68, of Joliet, Illinois, was riding a motorcycle north on I-29 around 4:34 p.m. He was thrown from the motorcycle when it entered the median near mile marker 125.

Egan was pronounced dead on his way to St. Lukes by Sloan Rescue.