67-year-old hospitalized following crash in Hull

HULL, Iowa (KCAU) – A Hull woman was hospitalized Monday afternoon following a collision on Highway 18.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 18 and Division Street in Hull around 4:46 p.m.

Officials said Marilyn Brummel, 67, of Hull, was driving west on Highway 18, and Tristan Fraser, 22, of Rock Rapids, was driving south on Division Street. Fraser stopped at the Highway 18 stop sign, entered the intersection, and the two vehicles collided.

The vehicle Brummel was driving had about $5,000 worth of damage, and the vehicle Fraser was driving had around $6,000 in damage.

Brummel was taken to Sioux Center Health to treat minor injuries, and Fraser was cited for a failure to yield while entering a through highway.

The Hull Fire Department and Hull Ambulance assisted the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office during this incident.