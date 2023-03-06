SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sunday was the final day of the home show in Sioux City.

Whether you were looking for brooms or bathroom ideas, the Siouxland Home Show was the place to be this weekend. For 66 years, the event has brought vendors and homeowners together under one roof.

This year, the Seaboard Triumph Expo Center hosted about 160 booths featuring tools and ideas to help Siouxlanders improve their homes. Thousands stopped by to see the latest and greatest in home improvement and related services.

Bruce Kalin with the Home Builders Association of Greater Siouxland told KCAU 9 how this year’s show went.

“It’s a good outing. It’s a good outing. You meet a lot of nice folks, [and] talk to a lot of nice people. Vendors not just from the area, but really all over the area. And I’ve been talking to, with my Home Builders hat on. It’s been a great show for our exhibitors and our vendors and they appreciate it. I hear how friendly folks are.” Kalin said.

The Home Show will return again next year.