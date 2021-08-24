66-year-old woman dies following Emmet County rollover

EMMET COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman from Emmet County has died following a rollover crash on Tuesday morning.

The Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martens stated there was a 911 call that reported a single-vehicle rollover on Tuesday at 10:26 a.m.

Officials investigated and determined a vehicle heading south on 490th Avenue when it went into the east ditch, struck a field approach, and flipped onto its top.

The driver was identified as Kim Driftmier, 66, of Graettinger. Officials said she was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated. She was taken to Avera Holy Family Hospital. Driftmier passed away in the hospital due to crash injuries. The county medical examiner’s office has requested an autopsy.

The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Estherville Ambulance Service, Armstrong Fire and Rescue, and Emmet County Conservation.