SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The 65th Annual Siouxland Home Show kicks off Thursday.

Vendors were busy putting the finishing touches on their exhibits in the Siouxland Expo Center on Wednesday.

A member of the Home Builders Association told KCAU 9 that preparation for the show starts as soon as the previous show ends.

The organizer said the show will have more outdoor living furniture as outdoor living has become more popular ever since the pandemic started.

“You’ll see everything but these exhibitors have done such a neat job and worked really hard. You can hear hammers and saws going, so there’s a lot of things happening down here. Come down and see them,” said Home Builders Association of Greater Siouxland Executive Officer Terri Schelm,

This year’s edition includes educational seminars as well as a wine tasting.