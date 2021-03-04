64th annual Siouxland Home Show starts Thursday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The 64th annual Siouxland Home Show is taking place starting Thursday and running through Sunday.

The show is being held at the Siouxland Expo Center at 550 South Lafayette Street in Sioux City.

The show hours will be a little different each day. There is a show on Thursday and Friday, which will take place from 12 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

On Saturday, the show will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday, it will take place from 11 a.m. To 4 p.m.

As far as admission goes, it’s $6 for adults but kids 12 & under are free.