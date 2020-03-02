63rd Annual Siouxland Home Show wraps up after four days

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The classic 63rd Annual Siouxland Home Show has come to an end.

The four-day event went from Thursday until Sunday.

Over 170 vendors participated this year at the Sioux City Convention Center.

They showed off a variety of products for homeowners including new roofs, siding, and countertops.

Many of the vendors were new to the event. Also, new this year, the event expanded its reach into the new Marriott Hotel.

“I think this is good for our community. It helps people that are looking for remodeling needs or maybe they want to buy a home or anything related to the home. We offer it here under one roof but also it helps us as an association keep the association running,” said Terri Schelm, Home Builders Association of Greater Siouxland.

The Siouxland Home Show will celebrate 64 years in 2021.