63rd Annual Siouxland Home Show includes more than 170 vendors

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Another Siouxland tradition will hold their last day on Sunday for all things home improvement.

More than 170 vendors are showing off their booths in the 63rd Annual Siouxland Home Show.

It’s a big weekend for many Siouxland businesses and a big draw for people in the community.

This year’s event is bigger than ever bringing out lots of new vendors and even expanding its reach into the new Marriot Hotel.

“We got the extra hallway between the new hotel and the Convention Center, so we got booths out there. We’ve also got a lot of new vendors, this year I think we have more new vendors than ever. So, when you walk into the show, it does have a much different feel,” said Terri Schelm, Home Builders Association of Greater Siouxland.

The event will run through Sunday evening.