61-year-old man killed in car crash near Volin, S.D.

VOLIN, S.D. (KCAU) — One man died Sunday night in a one-vehicle crash east of Volin.

According to a release, a 2004 Hummer H2 was going east on Bluff Road, near the intersection with 452nd Avenue, when the vehicle went into the north ditch and rolled. The 61-year-old driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

The name of the one person involved is not yet being released pending notification of family members.

The crash is still under investigation.