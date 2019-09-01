60 lbs of explosive material found in South Sioux City home

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — The homes along the 300 block of W 18th Street in South Sioux City were evacuated Saturday evening after over 60 pounds of explosive material was found while cleaning out a house.

The South Sioux City Fire Department arrived on the scene around 3 p.m. to confirm the material. A Lincoln, Neb. based bomb squad then came to dispose of the dangerous compounds later Saturday evening.

The energetic material was said to have been inside the house for 10 years without anyone’s knowledge.

“I thought that she was going to address the issue of whatever was there a long time ago and evidently she never did. If I could have helped in any way, I offered help she said she’d take care of it when the time come,” said Larry McDermott a family member.

The South Sioux City Fire Department says they are not releasing what the exact material was, but have said that it is explosive and used for creating fireworks.

“Concern was the amount of the material that was in cardboard boxes. It’s unusual even for somebody with a license to have this type of material but they are to be stored in a particularly, particular type of regulated, it’s called a magazine or a type of an explosion-proof cabinet,” said South Sioux City Fire Cheif Clint Merithew.

Officials said people should have been able to reenter around 10 or 11 Saturday night and that all other evacuated houses have been able to return home.