LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials say that dozens of hogs were killed after two semis collided and went into a ditch on Tuesday.

According to a release, Plymouth County officials received reports of a crash involving two semi-trucks on Highway 3 near the Brunsville corner intersection.

When officials arrived, they found two semis in the southwest ditch of the intersection. The release states that one semi, Unit 2, impacted the trailer of the other semi, Unit 1, which was loaded with 160 hogs.

Attempts to extricate the driver of Unit 1 were “complex” because the cab was nearly in the trailer loaded with hogs.

Investigations revealed that Unit 2 was traveling west on Highway 3 while Unit 1 was traveling south on K-42. The intersection would have required Unit 2 to stop at the intersection, but they did not or were unable to so they struck Unit 1 just ahead of the tires. The collision caused both units to go into the ditch.

The release states that the driver of Unit 1 was uninjured but 60 hogs were killed or needed to be euthanized due to injuries. The driver was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign and yield the right of way.

After the driver of Unit 2 was extricated from the cab, they were taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries considered not life-threatening.

Highway 3 was closed for six hours for cleanup, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Le Mars Fire Rescue, Iowa State Patrol, Le Mars Police Department, Hinton Fire Department, and Stockton Towing.