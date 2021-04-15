6 Siouxland communities to save more than $500,000 in water quality project loans

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) Six Siouxland communities are among 22 in Iowa who are saving a total of more than $11 million in State Revolving Fund loans for water quality projects.
According to a release, Cherokee, Ocheyedan, Odebolt, Onawa, Salix, and Spencer are six of 22 communities with State Revolving Fund loans that will save more than $11 million in interest over the remaining life of their loans as a result of their interest rate being reduced from 3% to 1.75%.
The six Siouxland communities will save $568,935 of the combined $11 million that will be saved from all 22 communities.
The State Revolving Fund is one of Iowa’s primary sources for financing projects designed to improve Iowa’s water quality.
Two funds, one for drinking water and one for wastewater and pollution control, have provided low-cost financing to projects in nearly 700 Iowa communities in addition to farmers, watershed groups and others for water quality projects.
For more information on the State Revolving Loan program, click here.
The full list of communities saving $11 million is down below.
Adair – $16,987
Alden – $14,325
Center Point – $8,687
Cherokee – $6,012
Cincinnati – $9,000
Conesville – $18,412
Cresco – $19,325
Cumming – $14,325
Delhi – $8,875
Dows – $7,700
Epworth – $18,762
Fort Madison – $265,250
Montezuma – $97,437
Montour – $5,762
Ocheyedan – $25,112
Odebolt – $89,800
Onawa – $65,162
Red Oak – $191,937
Salix – $10,862
Solon – $7,287
Spencer – $371,987