6 Siouxland communities to save more than $500,000 in water quality project loans

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) Six Siouxland communities are among 22 in Iowa who are saving a total of more than $11 million in State Revolving Fund loans for water quality projects.

According to a release, Cherokee, Ocheyedan, Odebolt, Onawa, Salix, and Spencer are six of 22 communities with State Revolving Fund loans that will save more than $11 million in interest over the remaining life of their loans as a result of their interest rate being reduced from 3% to 1.75%.

The six Siouxland communities will save $568,935 of the combined $11 million that will be saved from all 22 communities.

The State Revolving Fund is one of Iowa’s primary sources for financing projects designed to improve Iowa’s water quality.



Two funds, one for drinking water and one for wastewater and pollution control, have provided low-cost financing to projects in nearly 700 Iowa communities in addition to farmers, watershed groups and others for water quality projects.

For more information on the State Revolving Loan program, click here.

The full list of communities saving $11 million is down below.

Adair – $16,987

Alden – $14,325

Center Point – $8,687

Cherokee – $6,012

Cincinnati – $9,000

Conesville – $18,412

Cresco – $19,325

Cumming – $14,325

Delhi – $8,875

Dows – $7,700

Epworth – $18,762

Fort Madison – $265,250

Montezuma – $97,437

Montour – $5,762

Ocheyedan – $25,112

Odebolt – $89,800

Onawa – $65,162

Red Oak – $191,937

Salix – $10,862

Solon – $7,287

Spencer – $371,987