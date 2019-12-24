$6 million multi-use building approved by Sioux City council

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Downtown Sioux City is on a steady path of expansion.

Rose Gutierrez, a server at SoHo’s Kitchen and Bar said she’s seeing it first hand, now that downtown’s 4th street is the place for entertainment.

“It has grown a lot more. We have gotten a lot more business and more new faces in here,” said Gutierrez.

She’s experiencing what may be the beginning now that Merge Urban Development plans to build a $6 million mixed-use building on the corner of 4th street and Floyd Blvd.

Brent Dahlstrom, a merger partner, described what the Sioux City council approved as a development agreement with the Cedar Falls company on Monday.

“The project is a mixture of commercial on the first floor and the residential will be on the upper floor,” said Dahlstrom. “It’s right around 60 units and there’s a little over 6,000 square feet of retail on the first floor.”

Sioux City Mayor Scott said the project will support the growth of walkable neighborhoods and increase economic activity.

“We continue to see housing downtown and I think every time you build one of those [units] it just enhances the whole downtown core,” said Scott.

The building is projected to be completed in 2021.