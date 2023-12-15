SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On Friday, the entire congressional delegation from Iowa and South Dakota are urging the U.S. Air National Guard and Department of Defense (DOD) to support and fund military construction projects at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City.

All of the U.S. Senators and U.S. Representatives from the two states said in a letter that the crucial projects requested by the 185th should be considered to be included in the future year’s defense program, according to a release from Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Iowa). This is as the base meets the design state milestones which are required in the DOD’s financial management regulation.

“The brave men and women who operate the 185th ARW reside in Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota,” the letter reads in part. “The base and its nearly 1,000 Airmen, 300 of whom are full-time, are critical to the Tri-State region’s economic stability and provide area employers with a highly-skilled workforce. Our Tri-State Region is grateful for their service, and earlier this year, the Governors of all three states signed on to a letter…to support the needed investments in the 185th Air Refueling Wing.”

The projects needed by the 185th are runway replacement, runway extension, aircraft parking ramp, and construction of a maintenance hangar and shops.

You can read the letter here.