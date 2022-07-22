ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KCAU) – Six people were reportedly injured during a crash in Sioux County Thursday evening.

Sioux County officials released a report about a crash near 300th Street, two miles northwest of Rock Valley.

The report stated Wilmer Cardenas-Alvardo, 37, of Rock Valley, was heading west on 300th Street Thursday around 5:24 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle. The truck entered the south ditch and hit the driveway of a field.

Cardenas-Alvardo and five passengers were taken to a Rock Valley medical center. Two of those passengers were flown to a Sioux Falls hospital after arriving at the Rock Valley medical center.

The truck received about $10,000 in damages.

The Rock Valley Fire Department, Rock Valley Ambulance, Rock Valley Police Department, and Iowa State Patrol helped the sheriff’s office respond to this crash. The investigation into this crash is ongoing.