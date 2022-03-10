LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — Six minors have been charged for vandalism that occurred in Le Mars first reported in December 2021.

According to the release from the Plymouth County Sheriff’s office, at least 15 mailboxes and several county road signs were vandalized in rural Plymouth County. The estimated damages have totaled $3,200.

The release indicated that the six minors, who are from the Le Mars area, were accused of causing the damages. They have been charged with various degrees of criminal mischief. They have been referred to the Plymouth County Juvenile Courts.