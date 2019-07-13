5th Annual Golf Classic held to raise money for Mid-Step Services

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Many Siouxlanders got outdoors to enjoy the beautiful weather today including some that teed off for a good cause.

It was the 5th Annual Mid-Step Golf Classic. There were 28 teams of four that enjoyed 18 holes of golf at the Green Valley Golf Course. Golfers got lunch, dinner and a chance to win a car. But most importantly, all the proceeds from the event went to Mid-Step Services.

“The funds raised today help us support all the individuals that rely on Mid-Step Services day to day,” Mary Bertram the Mid-Step Services Director said.

Mid-Step Services helps more than 300 Siouxlanders with intellectual disabilities. They’ve been in Siouxland for more than 40 years now.