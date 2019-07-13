5th Annual Golf Classic held to raise money for Mid-Step Services

Local News

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Many Siouxlanders got outdoors to enjoy the beautiful weather today including some that teed off for a good cause.

It was the 5th Annual Mid-Step Golf Classic. There were 28 teams of four that enjoyed 18 holes of golf at the Green Valley Golf Course. Golfers got lunch, dinner and a chance to win a car. But most importantly, all the proceeds from the event went to Mid-Step Services.

“The funds raised today help us support all the individuals that rely on Mid-Step Services day to day,” Mary Bertram the Mid-Step Services Director said.

Mid-Step Services helps more than 300 Siouxlanders with intellectual disabilities. They’ve been in Siouxland for more than 40 years now.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story