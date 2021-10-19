5th annual Unity in the Community discussion held at Sioux City Public Museum

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Building unity in Siouxland one person at a time. That’s what one Siouxland organization is striving to achieve.

The Sioux City Public Museum hosted the 5th annual Unity in the Community Forum. Community members from local schools, law enforcement, city government, and organizational leaders came together to discuss a range of topics that included homelessness, mental health, equity education, and community policing.

And, a member of Unity in the Community explains the importance of bringing Siouxland’s diverse community together for a variety of important discourses.

“It is crucial for community members to come together and understand the different cultures and understand how policing and, have the support of mental health and equity and education and it’s so important for us to hear from our community and our citizens. And it’s very important for them to identify who the leaders are and where the resources are in the city,” said Unity in the Community Founder and President Monique Scarlett.

The discussion went on for 2 hours, and one of the many goals of these forums are to strengthen relations with local law enforcement and community members.