SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With only one day to work with, the Siouxland Big Give event looked for donations for non-profits around the Tri-state.

Siouxland Big Give involves 100 non-profits from the Siouxland area. The event’s goal is $150,000 in donations.

Two of those nonprofits include the Siouxland Soup Kitchen and The Food Bank of Siouxland.

The food bank is hoping for $8,000-$10,000 in donations to help their backpack program which provides kids with a sack of food for the weekend.

“The total cost of the program for a year, which runs from October to May, is approximately $300,000. We feed 2,100 kids each week. So when you’re looking at it like that, that’s quite a bit of money, so it helps us to purchase those items that will be packed into the backpacks,” said Valerie Petersen, associate executive director for Food Bank of Siouxland.

The Siouxland Soup Kitchen is looking to get a commercial can opener and mixer which costs roughly more than $4,000. With this new equipment, the soup kitchen will save time and effort on canned goods.

“Right now we’re trending upward right now of 120 to 150 meals per night for one meal. That’s 48 little cans per item and it’s really taxing on your hands and takes a lot of time,” said Lyn Armentrout, the Siouxland Soup Kitchen director.

With 100 nonprofits on the donation list, donors may find organizations they’ve never heard of.

Doug’s Donors helps people get on organ donor lists, transport to appointments before and after transplants. Douglas Lehman started the non-profit 12 years ago after he was unaware of there being a list. Since then, Lehman has helped hundreds of individuals and while he loves to help those in need, the costs add up over time.

“Transportation costs have went up considerably, along with meals and hotel costs, so whatever we can raise. Most of it has been my own money. Your meals, your gas, and expenses. It can run anywhere from a $100-$200 a day,” said Lehman.

The executive director for Siouxland Community Foundation, Katie Roberts, said situations like Lehman’s is why Siouxland Big Give was started in the first place.

“We see a range of the different types of nonprofits, but all them could use financial support. We know that about them, we all see what’s in the economy right now, we see the inflation. It’s affecting even you and I, so we want people to relate that to how our nonprofits are seeing it,” said Roberts.

Last year, the Siouxland Big Give raised almost $190,000 in 24 hours, setting a new record for the event. Organizers hope to set a new record again this year.