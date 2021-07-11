5th Annual 712Boom brings Siouxland bass community together

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – From car shows to competitions, the 5th Annual 712Boom event served as a way to bring together the growing Siouxland bass community.

Paul Nasers is an attendee of 712Boom. He said he’s glad to have the event back after the pandemic forced its cancelation last year.

“It means a lot, I mean our bass community is pretty tight. Everybody here knows each other pretty personally really. It’s more of just to get together and, you know, kind of everybody have a good time, you know. You got to have stuff like this for your hobbies,” said Paul Nasers.

Tagen Cullison is the founder of 712Boom. He said the three-day event had nearly 150 vehicles compete to see who had the loudest audio system.

“Yeah it’s, quite a few more bass vehicles actually out here. Got quite a few more local vendors and some vendors down from Omaha and up from Minnesota coming out here. Our goal is to become the largest Midwest car audio show and be known nationwide,” said Tagen Cullison.

For vendors like James Pittman, having the community back together made it all worthwhile.

“It’s amazing you know, this is my fourth year coming out here. I love the organization and I like giving back to the community and that’s the best part about it is by having everybody out here, yeah it’s a bunch of loud cars but we all have fun. You know, everybody has been cooped up for the last year and it’s just fun to be able to get back out and enjoy life again,” said James Pittman, the owner of Bass Wars.

Cullison told me during this year’s 712Boom, the loudest car audio system got up to nearly 172 Decibels. And for context, that’s nearly as loud as a rocket during liftoff.