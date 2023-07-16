JEFFERSON, South Dakota (KCAU)– Hundreds of Jefferson, South Dakota residents leaped into the streets on Saturday for the 59th annual Jefferson Days.

While on Main Street, eventgoers browsed a variety of crafts from clothing and painting to necklaces and wood signs, while grabbing a drink and a bite to eat.

However, the main event of the day was the toad race, where kids and adults of various ages tried to get their toads across the finish line for a variety of prizes.

Jefferson Days started on Wednesday and ends on Sunday, so everyone will still have one more day to enjoy the festivities.