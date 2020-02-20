Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

57 Americans prepare to return home after being quarantined at Camp Ashland in Omaha

News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – After spending 14 days of quarantine at Camp Ashland, 57 Americans are almost ready to return to normal daily activity.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the group will get one more screening for coronavirus on Thursday and then be cleared to leave.

The Omaha World-Herald said most of them will return to Eppley Airfield in Omaha where they arrived on February 7.

Joe Smith, a spokesman for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), added that the group poses no risk to the public “not at Eppley Airfield, not aboard their planes, not when they reach their destinations.”

Chinese officials report new cases of the virus have begun to fall.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories