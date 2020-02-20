57 Americans prepare to return home after being quarantined at Camp Ashland in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – After spending 14 days of quarantine at Camp Ashland, 57 Americans are almost ready to return to normal daily activity.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the group will get one more screening for coronavirus on Thursday and then be cleared to leave.

The Omaha World-Herald said most of them will return to Eppley Airfield in Omaha where they arrived on February 7.

Joe Smith, a spokesman for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), added that the group poses no risk to the public “not at Eppley Airfield, not aboard their planes, not when they reach their destinations.”

Chinese officials report new cases of the virus have begun to fall.