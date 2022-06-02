CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCAU) — A mid-west tradition featuring cowboys and clowns kicked off Thursday night. It’s the 56th Annual Cherokee Rodeo!

Thursday through Saturday, Siouxlanders can enjoy all the sights and sounds of roping and riding.

There will be different events for all ages including a golf tournament.

One of the rodeo board members said the event took a lot of preparation to get ready for the weekend.

“You know, there’s a lot of work that gets put in behind the scenes that people do realize to put on an event like this. From the stock, the arena, I mean when we got here Monday, the arena was a pond. We just kept working at it, but we’re super excited. It’s the 56th year out here,” said Allan Dessel.

A full list of events scheduled can be found below:

Thursday, June 2 – Family Night at the Rodeo

All Children 12 and under are FREE with a paid adult!

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM – CRMC Foundation Cookout sponsored by North Star Community Credit Union; Fareway parking lot, Cherokee

5:00 PM Gates Open – Western Vendors, FREE Kids activities, FREE Pony Rides, FREE Petting Zoo, Concessions, Beer Garden

6:30 PM – Kid’s Rodeo – Mutton Bustin’ and Boot Race

7:30 PM – Rodeo Performance

Friday, June 3

9:00 AM – Chamber Coffee at the Cherokee Golf Course

9:30 AM – Rodeo Golf Tournament at Cherokee Golf Course

6:00 PM – Gates Open– Western Vendors, Kid’s activities, Pony Rides, Petting Zoo, Concessions, Beer Garden

7:30 PM – Rodeo Performance

Saturday, June 4 – Full Day of Rodeo Fun!

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM – Western BBQ at the Depot –

4:00 PM Rodeo Parade – Begins at 9th Street & Main Street, travels east on Main Street, ending at N. Saratoga Ave. & Main Street.

6:00 PM Gates Open – Western Vendors, Kids activities, Pony Rides, Petting Zoo, Concessions, Beer Garden

7:30 PM Rodeo Performance