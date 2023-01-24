SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A $51 million plan to improve infrastructure in the downtown core of Sioux City is under review by city leaders.

Various watermains throughout downtown have broken multiple times over the past five years, resulting in extensive repairs and impacting the community.

Additionally, the underground sewer and storm sewer systems are aging and have areas in need of repair or replacement.

The planning area covers approximately 126 blocks from Wesley Parkway to Floyd Boulevard, and from Gordon Drive to 8th Street.

Construction of identified improvement projects will be determined based on available funding.

“It’s not going to happen overnight; it probably will be a 10–20-year project as everybody said. We’re not going to bury people in new rate increases just to speed it up. I hope we have a plan now; I hope we follow the plan, but we need a lot more discussion before we just award $51 million,” said Mayor Bob Scott.

Sioux City City Council plans to look further at the infrastructure plan January 28 when it meets for capital improvements plan session.