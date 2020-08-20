$50,000-winning Powerball ticket sold in Sioux City

CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — A South Dakota man has claimed a $50,000 Powerball prize on a ticket he purchased in Sioux City.

Steven Kiepke of North Sioux City, S.D., matched four of five white balls and the Powerball in Saturday’s drawing. He was one number away from winning that night’s $20 million jackpot.

He purchased his ticket at Fareway, 4040 War Eagle Drive in Sioux City and claimed his prize Tuesday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.

The winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing were 5-12-34-45-56 and Powerball 3. The Power Play was 3.

Powerball is played by 48 lotteries across the country with drawings at 9:59 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Latest Stories