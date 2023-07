SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman from Remsen has won a $50,000 prize from the Powerball.

According to the Iowa Lottery, Heidi Jaminet managed to match four of the five white balls and the Powerball in the Powerball drawing on Saturday. That put her one number away from winning the $630.5 million jackpot.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mr.s B’s in Remsen.

