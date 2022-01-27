SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — Construction of the American State Bank Sports Complex will be boosted by a $50,000 grant given by the Pella Corporation.

The Pella Rolscreen Foundation announced this award earlier this week, helping with the construction of Sioux Center’s indoor turf facility. The plan for the facility is to provide a year-round space for a variety of athletic, recreational and wellness activities.

L to R – Judy Delperdang, Pella Corp.; Ross Douma, Dordt University Athletic Director; Erik Hoekstra, Dordt University President; Scott Wynia, Sioux Center City Administrator; Denny Van Zanten, Pella Corp.

This project will be shared between the city and Dordt University.

“We’re grateful for Pella’s commitment to support quality of life and economic growth in Sioux Center,” said Sioux Center City Manager Scott Wynja. “This facility will add to opportunities for residents and continue to bring people here to work, play, study and live.”

Construction on the 118,000-square-foot complex is expected to begin this March or April, with a goal of completion in 2023.

The facility will offer indoor soccer, softball, wellness activities, youth programs, and more. They predict to see around 200,000 people a year.