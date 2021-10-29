50-year-old killed in rollover near Pierce, Neb.

PIERCE, Neb. (KCAU) — A 50-year-old woman died after a rollover about three miles south of Pierce, Nebraska.

According to the release, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a vehicle rollover around 9 a.m. on Friday.

The Sheriff’s office were on the scene along with the Pierce Rescue and Pierce Fire where they identified Deanna K. Teidtke, 50, of rural Pierce, Neb. who was pronounced dead.

According to the release, Teidtke’s 2021 green Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on 850th Road and approximately 1/4 mile east of 553rd Avenue when her vehicle left the road way and entered the south ditch before entering back onto the roadway where it rolled over and stopped in a field on the northside of the roadway.

The Sheriff’s Office stated that seatbelts were not in use at the time of the crash.