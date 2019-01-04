50's possible today in Siouxland

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

January 4, 2019 - Extremely warm conditions continue to move through the Siouxland area and today we could even reach around 50 degrees for a good chunk of the area.

Yesterday we warmed up quite a bit, all the way up to 48 degrees. Our average high temperature for this time of the year is only 30 degrees, so that is 18 above our average temperature!

Today with more sunshine expected and very light breezes, we are going to see a very similar finish in Siouxland, and some spots could even reach 50 degrees or so, including Sioux City.

Tonight we have another clear night ahead of us, and although we are expecting similar conditions tomorrow, with winds shifting to the north in the afternoon, that could cool us down slightly. High temperatures in the upper 40's are still expected however, and it will end up still being a very nice day out there.

Building cloud coverage on Sunday will eventually bring some light rain showers in the afternoon and evening hours. The rain will be light, and it looks to be brief as well.

Drying back out for Monday with partly cloudy skies, we heat back up to around 46 degrees.

The warmer temperatures stick around for much of next week as well. It looks like the warmer temperatures are not done with Siouxland just yet.

Austin Kopnitsky - Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News