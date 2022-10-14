SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland company recently donated computers in the South Sioux City area.

According to a release, the company Sparklight donated 50 Chromebooks to Dakota City Elementary and Lewis & Clark Elementary Schools as a way to “bridge the digital divide” and making sure that students “have the tools required for scholastic success.”

South Sioux City Community School District (SSCCSD) Superintendent Todd Strom said the Chromebooks will be used for a variety of academic plans, such as state assessments and progress monitoring, as stated in the release.

“These new Chromebooks will provide students with access to a multitude of apps that they will be able to use to study, work on projects and create presentations,” Strom said. “This technology gives students safe access to more information, which can help them in their learning process. In order to succeed in both school and work, students need to understand how to use digital technology.”

Sparklight’s Sioux City General Manager Mike Drahota said the donation reflects Sparklight’s commitment to strengthening the Siouxland community.

“We recognize the critical importance that access to technology plays in helping ensure students achieve academic success,” Drahota said. “Improving access to technology in our schools will improve education and benefit our communities where we live and work for the long term.”

According to the release, Sparklight has donated more than 2,600 Chromebooks to Siouxland schools and community centers over the past nine years.