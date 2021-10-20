5 Sioux City locations accepting unwanted drugs for National Drug Takeback Day

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2018 file photo, a drugstore employee reaches for medicine from shelf in downtown Tehran, Iran. According to a study published in the British journal Lancet on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, researchers say a cheap daily pill that combines four drugs cut the risk of heart attacks, strokes and heart failure in a large study, suggesting it could be a good way to prevent heart problems. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s time to throw out expired, unused, and unwanted medicines again at the bi-annual National Drug Takeback Day.

Five locations in Sioux City will be accepting unused drugs by anyone who wants to clear out their cabinets.

Tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of drugs are being accepted. However, the locations won’t accept any liquids, syringes, or illegal drugs.

Drilling Pharmacy 4010 Morningside Avenue Fareway 4040 War Eagle Drive Hy-Vee 2827 Hamilton Boulevard Hy-Vee 3301 Gordon Drive Walgreens 101 Pierce Street Locations accepting unwanted medications

This program exists so the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) can properly dispose of medications as well as help prevent abuse throughout the community.

During the last event, officials said they collected more than 260 pounds of unwanted medications. The DEA is also accepting vaping devices and cartridges if lithium batteries are taken out.

Learn more about this event by clicking here or calling 800-882-9539.