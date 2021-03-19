5 new COVID-19 cases reported at Sioux City schools

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community School District (SCCSD) reported five new cases of COVID-19 from their students and staff on Friday.

School officials said one student and four staff members that attended school for the week of March 15 through March 19 tested positive for the virus.

There were no school classes moved to emergency response virtual learning or closure during the week.

The school is also reporting absences of students and staff district-wide. They say that the daily totals don’t indicate new cases, only the reason for the absences. The add that the numbers are subject to change as guardians can report the reason for absence up to two days after.

You can view the tables here.

The school district said for every positive case reported, contract tracing is done in conjunction with Siouxland District Health Department.

A health official from SDHD or school official will notify a close contact to explain they may have been exposed to COVID-19, provide information on symptoms, and encourage them to self-quarantine, if needed, to stop the spread of the virus.