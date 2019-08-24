5 injured in single-vehicle rollover near Le Mars

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — Five injured in single-vehicle rollover near Le Mars, Iowa Friday night.

According to the press release, the Le Mars Police responded to a single-vehicle rollover north of C-38 just after 8 p.m.

Allegedly a 2007 PT Crusier was driving south on Key Ave. For some reason, the driver lost control, entered the ditch on the east, hit an embankment and rolled several times. Authorities said all five occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

The press release states that two occupants were life-flighted to a Sioux City hospital with life-threatening injuries, two more were taken to a Sioux City hospital with serious injuries. One was treated for minor injuries at Floyd Valley.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Le Mars Ambulance, Le Mars Fire Department, Merrill Ambulance and Remsen Ambulance all assisted the Le Mars Police Department at the scene.

The incident is under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.