5 hospitalized after two-vehicle crash near Hinton

HINTON, Iowa (KCAU) – Five people have been hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash near Hinton, Iowa.

On Sunday, a pick-up was traveling north on K-22 when it was struck by a silver passenger car traveling west on C-60. Officials said the westbound vehicle either failed to yield, or failed to obey a traffic sign.

Officials reported that the car had three occupants; two of those occupants had minor injuries, and one had life-threatening injuries. The pickup truck had two occupants; both suffered minor injuries.

The three occupants of the car and two occupants of the truck were taken to Sioux City hospitals.

The Iowa State Patrol is currently investigating this crash to determine if speed was a factor.