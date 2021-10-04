5 cars stolen from Sioux City repair shop leads to arrest, other suspects identified

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman was arrested Sunday on a warrant following a multiple-person burglary this summer at a Sioux City auto repair shop.

In June, five vehicles were stolen from M.A.R.S. Auto Repair, located on Floyd Boulevard, and video surveillance showed the burglary and theft incident. After the theft, court documents said a man and Moxx Hanson, 18, of Sioux City, were pulled over on June 17 around 5 a.m. in one of the stolen vehicles. The car owner was contacted, and they confirmed with law enforcement that the car was supposed to be at the repair store.

Court documents alleged they had possession of bolt cutters, and Hanson had keys that belonged to a different stolen vehicle that was later found in a Walmart parking lot.

Hanson was arrested in June and pleaded not guilty to third-degree burglary and two counts of second-degree theft. Her next court appearance is October 6.

After the arrest, law enforcement went to M.A.R.S. Auto Repair and saw it was burglarized, and they looked over surveillance footage to see five adults and some juveniles stealing vehicles from the shop as well as damaging the property.

Authorities identified many of the individuals, including Jordyn Goulette, 18, of Sioux City. Goulette was arrested Sunday on a warrant following

Goulette was charged with third-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree theft, and criminal mischief, all felonies. She was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $15,000.

During an interview, court documents claimed that Goulette said a different identified person came up with an idea to steal the cars as he claimed the video surveillance at the shop wasn’t working.

One of the cars was found in the Walmart parking lot on Floyd Boulevard, and near the end of the month, two other vehicles were discovered on Wall Street and 18th Street.

Court documents said the damage done to M.A.R.S. Auto Repair will cost more than $1,500.