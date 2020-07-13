5 candidates seeking 2 vacant seats on the Winnebago Tribal Council

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) – The Winnebago Tribal Council announced that there will be a Special Election on Wednesday to fill the two vacant seats on the council.

The five candidates are:

Brian Chamberlain

Lorelei Hope DeCora

Marian Holstein

Les J. Painter Sr.

Sandy M. Scott II

Photo Courtesy of Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska

The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska’s Facebook post said the polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Whirling Thunder Wellness Center Gym, 205 Bluff Street.

The tribe mentions that a candidate forum will take place virtually on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska will be closed on July 15.

On June 25, two Winnebago tribal councilmembers were removed from the council after refusing to take a hair follicle drug test.

The council said Tori Kitcheyan and Melton Frenchman were removed on the grounds that they didn’t complete their Mandatory Drug and Alcohol Test and was found in violation of the Principles of Ethical & Moral Conduct Policy for Tribal Council Members in agreement to its disciplinary powers in Article IV Section four of the Winnebago Constitution and Bylaws.

Latest Stories