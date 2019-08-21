5 arrested for vehicle burglaries, theft in Storm Lake

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Storm Lake police arrested five people after a string of vehicle burglaries Tuesday morning.

The Storm Lake Police Department said they received reports of two burglaries at 1124 Lincoln Road and another two burglaries four minutes later at 749 Walnut Street.

About 20 minutes later, a vehicle was reported stolen from the 1000 block of Mae Street. The vehicle was later seen at 6:30 a.m. at the 1000 block of North Walnut Street. Another vehicle was reported burglarized around 8:45 a.m.

Police learned at the scene of the first report that a second vehicle had been stolen that two more vehicles were burglarized. The second stolen vehicle was seen at the 700 block of Geisinger Road around 8:30 a.m. A police K9 unit then tracked the suspects to a residence at 709 Walnut Street. Police set up a perimeter around the residence and residents were taken to the police station for questioning.

Police also searched the residence around noon and seized items stolen from the burglarized vehicles. Stolen items included money, credit cards, the keys from the two stolen vehicles and more.

Police then made arrests around 4:30 p.m. after an investigation. They arrested 19-year-old Chuol Gatluak, 18-year-old Malga Yanga, 18-year-old Reath Yak, a 16-year-old juvenile male, and a 15-year-old juvenile male, all of Storm Lake.

All but the 15-year-old were charged with second-degree theft and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, both class D felonies. They were also charged with eight counts of burglary to a vehicle, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Yak was additionally charged with the class C and D felonies of motor-vehicle theft, and another count of burglary to a vehicle.

The 15-year-old was charged with conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony and eight counts of burglary to a vehicle.

Gatluak, Yanga and Yak were booked into the Buena Vista County Jail. Gatluak and Yanga are being held on a $26,000 bond, while Yak’s bond was set at $43,000.

The two teens were processed and transported to the Youth Detention Facility in Cherokee pending a court date in Juvenile Court

The Storm Lake Police Department asks that anyone who suspects their vehicles were burglarized to call them at 712-749-2525. They also ask anyone with security cameras who may have footage of the suspects to contact them.

Police said an investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.