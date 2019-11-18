5 arrested in multiple incidents for illegally carrying firearms in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Since Friday, the Sioux City Police Department arrested five people for having illegal firearms in three different incidents.

Salvador Carrasco-Chaidez Courtesy Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office

According to the Sioux City Police Department, Friday around 2 a.m., authorities arrested Salvador Carrasco-Chaidez, 21, of Sioux City during a traffic stop. Police found a handgun in Carrasco-Chaidez’s car when it was searched. He was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and the police are looking to see if the firearm was stolen, the release stated.

Also on Friday, officers made contact with Kelece Taylor, 19, and a juvenile, 17, in connection to an armed robbery that occurred on Thursday. While the police and suspects were talking, police found two handguns on them. Both, Taylor and the juvenile, were arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Jacob Peters Courtesy Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities said that on Saturday at 5 a.m., they responded to a report of domestic abuse. Once police arrived, they found and arrested Cordaro Whitshel, 30. While police were searching Whistshel, they found a handgun on him, as well as body armor. In addition to being charged with domestic abuse, he was also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

Police said that Jacob Peters, 30, of Sioux City, was with Whitshel and had an active warrant out for his arrest. Upon searching Peters, officers found a handgun on him. Peters was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and on his arrest warrant.

The Sioux City Police Department said they are committed to investigating gun crimes. They tend to seek maximum penalties for those who have firearms illegally or uses them for a crime.

Police also reminded gun owners to keep their firearms secured in safes. They also ask that gun owners keep a list of their serial numbers and report any stolen firearms.

They ask for anyone with information about anyone illegally owning firearms or being used in crimes to report it to the police at 279-6960 or Crimestoppers at 258-TIPS.

Five people were arrested last week for illegally carrying weapons. We have zero tolerance on these crimes and are… Posted by City of Sioux City Police Department on Monday, November 18, 2019