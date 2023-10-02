SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department has arrested five people after a fight broke out in a Sioux City gas station Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the parking lot of the Casey’s in the 1700 block of Casselman Street around 2:12 p.m. for a “large fight involving subjects armed with knives and baseball bats,” according to a release from the police department.

Officers arrived at the scene and found an 18-year-old man had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries considered not life-threatening.

While investigating the incident at the scene, the people armed themselves with bats and started to fight again. The officers arrested five people. Two of them were juvenile females who were charged with assault on a police officer, interference with official acts, and felony rioting. The others were arrested, and their charges are listed below.

Micky Machuo, 31, of Sioux City – Felony rioting, aggravated assault, and going armed with intent

Joseph Kthreej, 40, of Sioux City – Felony rioting, attempt to disarm a peace officer, and interference with official acts.

Jesipena Wasan, 22, of Sioux City – Felony rioting

The release said that Monday’s incident stemmed from a fight that took place at the Walmart on Floyd Boulevard on Friday. They are continuing to investigate the incident, adding that more arrests are expected.

The case is still under investigation and further arrests are expected.