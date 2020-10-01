5 arrested after shootings in South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Five people were arrested Wednesday after a shooting that caused South Sioux City schools to go into a lockout.

According to the South Sioux City Police Department, police recieved a report of shots fired at a house at 229 East 16th Street Tuesday at 9:36 p.m. No one was injured during the incident. No information about suspects or a vehicle were given at the time.

Wednesday around 11:45 a.m., the police received a report of a shooting at the same residences. They said that several individuals dressed in dark clothing walked toward the house before shots were fired. The house and two other houses were also hit, but no one was injured.

The suspects then fled from the area as individuals from the residence chased after them. The suspects got into a 2005 silver Acura, which crashed while fleeing in the 200 block of East 15th Street. The suspect got out of the vehicle and fired rounds toward the individuals chasing them who fled. No one was injured but a residence was hit.

Daniel Hilden, 32, and Francisco J Ceron, 26, were arrested in the area shortly after the shooting. After an investigation, David Hernandez, 23; Miguel A Ceron, 24; and Alvaro Vite, 23, were arrested leaving a residence on East 12th Street.

All five were charged with conspiracy to commit criminal attempt to commit second-degree assault and conspiracy to use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Hernandez was also charged with criminal attempt to commit second-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, unlawful discharge of firearm into dwelling, and discharge of firearms: prohibited acts,

Hilden was also charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Miguel Ceron was also charged with aiding and abetting attempt to commit assault second-degree.

Vite was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.