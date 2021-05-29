4th Street to close between Iowa Street, Floyd Blvd. beginning June 1

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — 4th Street between Iowa Street and Floyd Boulevard will close for a private contractor to make utility connections to an adjacent building beginning June 1.

According to the City of Sioux City Engineering Division, the closure will start Tuesday morning and is expected to be completed by June 18. A detour that utilizes Floyd Boulevard, 5th Street, and Iowa Street will be posted.

The city advises motorists to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs with regards to the closure.

A map of the closure can be seen below.