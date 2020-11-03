4th Street, Douglas Street intersection to close due to repairs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – An intersection of Douglas Street in Sioux City will be closed due to repairs.

The City of Sioux City Engineering Divison said starting on Tuesday morning, the intersection of 4th Street and Douglas Street will be closed for repairs to utilities. A city contractor will be paving repairs in this intersection.

This repair is expected to be complete by the afternoon of November 10.

Drivers are reminded to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs with regards to this closure.

Two detours are available. The first detour is 3rd Street to Nebraska State for northbound traffic. The second detour is Water Street to 4th Street to Pearl Street for traffic on Water Street or 4th Street.

Photo courtesy of the The City of Sioux City Engineering Division

Latest Stories